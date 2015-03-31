(Corrects throughout to clarify fall in Boden 2015 price quote)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, March 31 (IFR) - Argentina's sovereign bonds fell
on Tuesday following Clearstream's announcement that it had
suspended settlement of any security in the Argentine market,
according to traders.
Bonar 2024s and Bonar 2017s slid by around a point on
Tuesday after being quoted at cash prices of around 104.50 and
98.00 respectively at the close on Monday.
Argentina's local-law Boden 2015 were quoted at a cash price
of around 97.00, but the vast majority of the difference with
Monday's level of 100.75 is because traders adjusted quotes
ahead of the instrument's last ever coupon payment on April 3.
Monday's level on the Boden 2015 priced in the prospect of
receiving coupons, while today's quote was "ex-coupon" or
excluded interest payments.
Luxembourg-based clearing house Clearstream said on Tuesday
that it had suspended settlement for any security in the
Argentine market, after its local custodian Citibank recently
lost its ability to provide such services in the South American
country.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby and
Shankar Ramakrishnan)