BUENOS AIRES, March 31 Argentina made an
interest payment on its restructured debt on Tuesday, an economy
ministry spokeswoman said, although the money would almost
certainly not reach most bondholders due to international
lawsuits over defaulted bonds.
If the South American country fails to complete the transfer
to holders by the end of Tuesday, it will have a one-month grace
period before its sovereign debt default on foreign law
exchanged bonds spreads to exchanged debt held under local law.
A U.S. judge has barred Argentina from paying interest on
bonds that were restructured after its 2002 default until it
settles with a group of U.S. investors who rejected the bond
swaps. Argentina tipped back into default in July.
In July, September and December, Argentina processed
interest payments in defiance of Judge Thomas Griesa, who
ordered financial intermediaries to freeze the transactions on
the foreign law bonds but made special exemptions for local law
securities. This time around, there is no exemption.
Asked when the payment would be made, a spokeswoman for the
economy ministry said: "The payment is being processed normally,
as on each previous occasion."
At the end of the day, the ministry had not issued a
statement saying the payment had been made.
Belgium-based clearing house Euroclear said it would not
process coupon payments on some Argentine local law bonds
subject to the U.S. court injunction, Thomson Reuters IFR
reported, citing an official note to the market.
They included Tuesday's coupon payment on the
dollar-denominated Par bonds due in 2038.
"You will not receive any payment on these bonds until
further notice," Euroclear said in the note to clients,
referring to five series of Argentine law securities.
Its Luxembourg-based rival Clearstream on Tuesday initially
said it had suspended all settlements on securities in the
Argentine market, adding to pressure on Argentine bond prices.
Clearstream later told clients the suspension would only
remain in place on bonds under Griesa's injunction after it
received clarification on the circumstances under which it could
resume settlements.
Clearstream sought assurances after the Argentine securities
regulator suspended its custodian bank, Citibank Argentina
, from capital market operations on Friday. The Argentine
regulator said local financial institution Caja de Valores would
take over the administration of coupon payments that Citibank
Argentina had previously handled.
Argentina says it is not in default because it has met its
debt obligations by making payment and accuses Griesa of
overstepping his bounds.
