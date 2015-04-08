(Adds Citigroup comment, details from economy minister)
By Richard Lough
BUENOS AIRES, April 8 Argentina is suing
Citibank Argentina in local courts for striking an illegal deal
with a group of U.S. creditors fighting the government over
unpaid debt, its economy minister said on Wednesday.
The South American country's legal action marks a fresh low
in its deteriorating relations with the local subsidiary of
Citigroup Inc, which has portrayed itself as an innocent
party in Argentina's bitter debt battle with the funds.
Citigroup denied violating Argentine laws and said it was
disappointed by Argentina's judicial steps. It did not detail
what action it would take in response.
Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said last month's agreement
involved Citibank, which had acted as custodian of some
Argentine-law sovereign bonds, agreeing to handover the details
of client accounts and fund movements to the hedge funds.
Kicillof said the deal "violated and interfered with
regulations governing our public debt."
Citibank Argentina found itself caught in the eye of
Argentina's debt storm after the government demanded it process
coupon payments on exchanged debt, in defiance of U.S. court
orders.
The case stems from a lengthy legal feud between President
Cristina Fernandez's government and the funds led by billionaire
Paul Singer's NML Capital over the payment terms offered in bond
swaps that followed Argentina's record 2002 default.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa awarded the funds full
payment on their defaulted bonds and barred Argentina from
servicing its restructured securities until it settled with the
creditors.
After Griesa ruled on March 12 that there would be no
exemption for local law bonds, Citibank Argentina announced it
planned to quit its local custody business because of a threat
from the government to strip it of its banking license.
It then reached a deal with the funds, which was approved by
Griesa, not to appeal the court's order if it was allowed to
process two one-off transfers in March and June while it exited
its role as custodian.
"This was not a decision taken lightly," Citigroup said in a
statement. "Citibank has acted in accordance with all applicable
laws."
Kicillof lampooned Citibank Argentina for signing "a deal
with the devil" and said the government had asked the Argentine
courts to nullify the pact.
Argentina has suspended the bank from capital market
operations and stripped its chief executive of his authority.
The central bank on Monday sent regulators into the bank's
headquarters to monitor its operations.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Richard Chang, Andrew
Hay and Lisa Shumaker)