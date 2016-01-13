(Adds context on debt talks, new quotes)
BUENOS AIRES Jan 13 Argentina's new finance
minister said on Wednesday it was imperative to resolve the
country's legal dispute with U.S. creditors over unpaid debt
because financing of the country's fiscal deficit this year may
depend on progress on the issue.
Solving the more than decade-long debt battle would enable
Argentina to return to global credit markets and stop financing
the deficit with the printing presses, a tactic which helped
fuel double digit inflation under the previous government.
Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay said the negotiations
would be tough but it was in the country's interests to reach a
deal. The previous government's failure to do so had cost the
economy, he said, with creditor claims in New York having risen
to $9.9 billion from $2.943 billion originally.
"We're not going to ignore the issue. It's not our mess but
we have no problem in cleaning it up," Prat-Gay told a news
conference.
Former President Cristina Fernandez had refused to settle
with the funds that bought Argentine bonds on the cheap after
its massive 2002 default and then held out for better terms when
Argentina restructured its debt.
They are broadly known in Argentina as "vultures" for
picking on the carcass of the economy after the default plunged
millions of Argentines into poverty.
Finance Secretary Luis Caputo met with for the first time
with the funds on Wednesday in the New York office of the U.S.
court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack for preliminary talks.
In addition to the debt battle, Argentina's new center-right
government, which took office in December, also inherited a
primary fiscal deficit of 5.8 percent of GDP in 2015, Prat-Gay
said.
"The primary fiscal deficit is at its highest in 30 years,"
he said. Fernandez's two terms were characterized by heavy
government spending that aimed to boost the domestic economy.
The new government aims to reduce this deficit to 4.8
percent of GDP this year and 3.3 percent in 2017, in part by
eliminating subsidies for public services for the 30-40 percent
of wealthiest Argentines, Prat-Gay said. Subsidies would be
maintained for those who needed them, he added.
Inflation has already eased back to levels seen before
Argentina's 26.5 percent devaluation in December, Prat-Gay said.
The new government aims to bring it down to between 20 and 25
percent this year from 28 percent in 2015.
By the end of Macri's term, in 2019, inflation should be
around 5.0 percent, the minister said.
(Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Writing by Sarah Marsh)