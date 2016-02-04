NEW YORK Feb 3 Sovereign debt settlement talks
between the government of Argentina and holdout bondholders
stemming from the historic default in 2002 made further progress
on Wednesday, the court appointed mediator, Daniel Pollack, said
in a statement.
"Some progress was made today. Discussions will continue
tomorrow," Pollack said. Thursday's discussions between
Argentine Finance Secretary Luis Caputo and various holdout
investors would mark the fourth straight day of meetings between
the two sides in the dispute.
In the U.S. courts there are $9 billion worth of claims
against Argentina that remain to be settled, Pollack said in a
statement at the start of this round of talks on Monday.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Sandra Maler)