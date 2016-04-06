NEW YORK, April 6 Argentina settled with additional creditors holding defaulted sovereign bonds for just under $250 million, Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed mediator in the long-running case, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agreement in principle was reached between the government and Red Pines and Spinnaker, funds managed by Varde Partners and Spinnaker Capital, Ltd.

