UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, April 6 Argentina settled with additional creditors holding defaulted sovereign bonds for just under $250 million, Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed mediator in the long-running case, said in a statement on Wednesday.
The agreement in principle was reached between the government and Red Pines and Spinnaker, funds managed by Varde Partners and Spinnaker Capital, Ltd.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Leslie Adler)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February