UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, April 12 Argentina settled with an additional creditor holding defaulted sovereign bonds for approximately $255 million, Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed mediator in the long-running case, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The agreement in principle was reached between the government and Yellow Crane Holdings involving the settlement of bonds under a range of laws in jurisdictions including New York, England, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, Pollack said. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Andrew Hay)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February