BUENOS AIRES Nov 7 A group of Argentine
bondholders will offer creditors suing for the repayment of
defaulted sovereign debt a private deal to get them to abandon
their litigation, said the state-run Telam news agency.
The move is being driven by investment funds from the U.S.
and Europe, largely from the Bondholder Exchange Group, Telam
reported on Wednesday night, citing unnamed sources.
They propose to exchange bonds where payments have been
frozen for other paper that Argentina normally honors, with
better conditions than the country has already offered. The
offer will be formalized next week, Telam said.
The Bondholder Exchange Group, led by emerging markets
investment specialist fund Gramercy, has supported Argentina in
its long court battle in the United States against holdout
creditors seeking to recover full payment from the bonds that
the South American country stopped honoring after its 2002
financial crisis and default.
The Argentine Economy Ministry could not immediately be
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien)