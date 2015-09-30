By Sarah Marsh and Jorge Otaola
| BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 With five days to go until
payment is due on a $5.9 billion maturity of Boden 15 bonds,
Argentina is leaving bondholders guessing whether it will pay in
cash or launch a last-minute swap in order to protect its
foreign reserves.
The capital and interest payment on the dollar-denominated
bond would take a large chunk out of foreign
reserves that stand at $33.311 billion. Argentina uses those
reserves to pay debt, finance imports and prop up its currency.
Economy Minister Axel Kicillof told local radio late last
week that investors were "desperately" calling for a swap of the
Boden 15 for other bonds, but he was still assessing market
conditions. "It is better not to create expectations."
"In our view the appetite for a swap is low, though it would
depend on how attractive the swap offer is," said Alejo Costa,
chief strategist at local investment bank Puente.
Volatility in markets worldwide because of China's slowdown,
uncertainty over the timing of a U.S. interest rate increase and
turmoil in emerging markets including neighboring Brazil make it
a bad time for a swap, economists say.
A sell-off in Argentine debt after the government ordered
mutual funds to adjust the way they value dollar bond portfolios
has further complicated matters.
Last Friday, Argentina's Neuquen province cited market
conditions for postponing a bond sale. Initial pricing thoughts
had seen a yield of about 10.25 percent. [ID:nL5N11W01G}
"It looks like the government is not willing to pay high
rates for a roll over. On those lines, we believe there is a
good chance they will simply make the payment," Costa said.
Argentines vote in a presidential election on Oct. 25.
Paying the bond redemption in cash would restrict the next
government's financial room for maneuver, although Argentina
faces no more major debt payments until 2017.
Costa said it was expected public institutions like the
pension funds would take a bond swap. Estimates for the amount
of Boden15 notes held by the public sector vary vastly from 10
to 50 percent.
Argentina's net foreign reserves are seen by economists at
between $14 to 16 billion, less than three months imports
coverage.
A balance of payments crisis is unlikely as Argentina does
not have to pay back those loans in the immediate future, said
Mauro Roca of Goldman Sachs..
"Most of international reserves are readily usable," he
said. "In the short run, the risk of a balance of payment crisis
could remain contained."
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard
Lough and W Simon)