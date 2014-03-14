CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher as oil prices rise
March 21 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as oil prices rose on expectations that OPEC-led output cut would be extended beyond June.
PARIS, March 14 The Paris Club has invited the Argentine government to negotiate paying off overdue debt owed to the creditor nations in the group in the week of May 26, its secretary general said on Friday.
Eager to settle disputes with its creditors, Argentina made an offer in January for repaying the roughly $9.5 billion in debt it owes Paris Club members.
"They discussed this proposal in January and February, asked for clarification and, based on a revised proposal, have invited the government of Argentina to come negotiate an arrears clearance agreement with the Paris Club creditors in May in Paris," secretary general Clotilde L'Angevin told Reuters.
March 21 Jefferies Group LLC, the investment banking unit of Leucadia National Corp,reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.
March 21 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday as oil prices rebounded and ahead of speeches by a host of Federal Reserve officials, whose comments will be scrutinized for clues on the future path of interest rate hikes.