NEW YORK Oct 3 A U.S. judge said on Friday
Argentina must reverse the steps it has taken to evade his
orders in a longstanding dispute with hedge funds over debt the
country defaulted on in 2002.
In a rare move, District Judge Thomas Griesa held Argentina
in contempt earlier this week, saying its attempts to pay
holders of the bonds it restructured in 2005 and 2010 debt swaps
locally were "illegal."
The judge prevented Argentina in June from making a coupon
payment to exchange bondholders because of his earlier ruling
that the South American country could only do so if it paid the
U.S. "holdout" funds, who rejected the swaps, at the same time.
The move plunged Latin America's third largest economy into
its second default in 12 years.
Leftist President Cristina Fernandez's government responded
by enacting a law removing trustee Bank of New York Mellon Corp
and allowing the country to make payments locally to keep
the money beyond Griesa's reach.
"Argentina will need to reverse entirely the steps which it
has taken constituting the contempt, including, but not limited
to, re-affirming the role of The Bank of New York Mellon as the
indenture trustee," Griesa said in an order, noting this was
what it would take to purge his contempt finding.
Defiant, the country this week deposited a $161 million bond
interest payment with a newly appointed local trustee,
state-controlled Nacion Fideicomisos.
Griesa, who has overseen litigation in New York over
Argentina's debt for years, said on Friday the country must
"(withdraw) any purported authorization of Nacion Fideicomisos,
S.A. to act as the indenture trustee."
The judge's decision to hold a foreign government in civil
contempt of court is a rare but not unprecedented move. In
typical cases, U.S. judges can hold parties in contempt and
issue sanctions to force compliance.
The hedge funds had proposed a daily fine of $50,000.
However, Argentina might simply ignore any monetary sanction.
Griesa has not set a specific schedule to consider sanctions.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York. Writing by Sarah Marsh.
Editing by Andre Grenon)