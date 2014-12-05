BUENOS AIRES Dec 5 Argentina's offer to swap or pay early on a dollar-denominated bond due in 2015, if successful, will ease pressure on its foreign reserves and may embolden the government in its fight against U.S. hedge funds suing over unpaid debt.

Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Thursday the government planned to issue new dollar-denominated Bonar24 notes worth up $3 billion. It would be the first foreign currency debt sale by Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, since it defaulted in July.

Kicillof said the offer indicated Argentina's willingness to repay its debt and should quell speculation that the government will struggle to meet its obligations because of low reserves.

However, the measures may signal Argentina's reluctance to reach an agreement with the small group of hedge funds ahead of next year's October 25 presidential election.

"By starting the process of refinancing the Boden15 the government is alleviating pressure (on foreign reserves) and reducing the urgency of finding a quick solution to the holdout issue," said Argentine economist Miguel Kiguel. Boden15 refers to the notes that Argentina hopes to replace.

President Cristina Fernandez's government is adamant it will not offer the hedge funds better terms than received by creditors that accepted large writedowns in restructurings carried out in 2005 and 2010. The holdout hedge funds hold debt that Argentina defaulted on in 2002,

Whether the tough talking Fernandez will be forced back to the negotiating table with the holdout investors will almost certainly be determined by how poor a state the recession-hit economy is in.

If the new Bonar24 bonds are absorbed by the market, the resulting inflow of dollars would ease tensions in the currency market and significantly reduce Argentina's debt obligations in an election year.

"Then incentives to negotiate go down," said Alejo Costa of Buenos Aires-based investment bank Puente. "The government can be a little more aggressive in terms of the hair cut they demand" from creditors.

Kicillof said the government would owe $6.7 billion to holders of the Boden15 if it paid out on the Oct. 3, 2015 maturity date, a significant strain on reserves now at $28.9 billion.

MIXED REACTION

Argentina will pay 97 cents on the dollar to investors that come forward between Dec. 10 and Dec. 12. That compares with the 107 cents it would pay when the Boden15s mature. Earlier on Friday the Boden15 traded at 98.50, having climbed about 0.75 cent after Kicillof's announcement.

Costa said it was likely the government had done its homework and was confident the market would take up the $3 billion worth of new bonds, which would mature in 2024. The exercise has though drawn a mixed response from market participants.

Alejo Czerwonko, emerging markets economist at UBS Wealth Management, said the offer would only appeal to large investors wanting to reduce their exposure to Argentina or make a wager on a strong economic recovery after the 2015 election.

"They've given investors the option to get out or double their bets," Czerwonko said.

He said it was unclear how much appetite there would be for the swap, with investors given little time to take a position ahead of the Dec. 10-12 window.

"And they're not hiring an international bank for this project, which reduces marketability," Czerwonko said.

Pricing of the swap offer may lessen demand as well.

At Friday's prices, investors would be giving up more than a dollar on the secondary market price to obtain repayment at $97 and about $0.50 for swapping Boden15 bonds for Bonar24s, said Rune Hejrskov, an emerging markets portfolio manager at Jyske Invest.

"It can still change. The window is Dec. 10-12, but right now it doesn't look like there will be much participation," said Hejrskov. (Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)