BUENOS AIRES Oct 6 Argentina will seek up to $1.5 billion on Tuesday in the auction of a dollar-denominated bond due in 2020, according to the government's official gazette, as the country seeks to replenish foreign reserves after a huge bond payout.

Those reserves, which South American country relies on to finance imports and prop up its currency, fell 14.6 percent to $27.71 billion on Monday when it made a $5.9 billion payment on maturing Boden 15 bonds.

Needing to plug the fall in reserves and finance a surge in spending, the economy ministry will hold three debt auctions this week, with all the notes being governed by Argentine law.

Last week, Argentina said the bond due to be auctioned on Tuesday, the Bonar 20, would have an 8 percent coupon.

Tuesday's sale comes at an inopportune time, as money flees emerging markets in the wake of fears of tighter U.S. credit, China's slowdown and a collapse in commodity prices, analysts said.

Traders have said there was appetite but that the government would have to offer double-digit yields. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by W Simon)