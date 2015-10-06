BUENOS AIRES Oct 6 Argentina will seek up to
$1.5 billion on Tuesday in the auction of a dollar-denominated
bond due in 2020, according to the government's official
gazette, as the country seeks to replenish foreign reserves
after a huge bond payout.
Those reserves, which South American country relies on to
finance imports and prop up its currency, fell 14.6 percent to
$27.71 billion on Monday when it made a $5.9 billion payment on
maturing Boden 15 bonds.
Needing to plug the fall in reserves and finance a surge in
spending, the economy ministry will hold three debt auctions
this week, with all the notes being governed by Argentine law.
Last week, Argentina said the bond due to be auctioned on
Tuesday, the Bonar 20, would have an 8 percent coupon.
Tuesday's sale comes at an inopportune time, as money flees
emerging markets in the wake of fears of tighter U.S. credit,
China's slowdown and a collapse in commodity prices, analysts
said.
Traders have said there was appetite but that the government
would have to offer double-digit yields.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by
W Simon)