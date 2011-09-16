BUENOS AIRES, Sept 16 Argentina said on Friday it sold a six-month Treasury bill to a state pensions agency for 1.63 billion pesos ($367 million), as part of its strategy to raise funds in the public sector to avoid tapping markets.

The bill, issued on Sept. 12, was sold directly to the National Institute of Social Services for Pensioners (PAMI), which offers health coverage to retirees and the disabled. The bill matures in 182 days, according to the official gazette.

It will pay a similar interest to the Lebac BCRA26 bills auctioned weekly by the central bank. It cannot be transferred to any other holder and will not trade on markets.

Argentina is largely locked out of global debt markets because of lawsuits stemming from a 2002 sovereign default, and the government has borrowed money from the Anses pensions administrator and other public agencies to meet its obligations, while also tapping foreign reserves.

($1=4.44 Argentine pesos ARSB=) (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)