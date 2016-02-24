UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Feb 24 Creditors fighting Argentina in U.S. courts for more than a decade over defaulted debt have reached a $5 billion agreement to settle the dispute, a lawyer representing the investors said on Wednesday.
"We have had an agreement on economic terms with Argentina since Thursday," Matthew McGill, a lawyer representing lead holdout creditors Elliott Management and Aurelius Capital Management said in a hearing before a U.S. Federal Appeals court in Manhattan.
McGill called it a "$5 billion transaction" but then added the parties needed more time to finish the deal. (Reporting By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel; Writing by Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
