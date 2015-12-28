(Adds details and context)
BUENOS AIRES Dec 28 Argentina said on Monday
that it sold $1 billion of dollar-denominated Bonar 2016 bonds
to help importers settle their backlog of payments that had
ballooned under the previous government's capital controls.
The new, center right government of President Mauricio Macri
said last week that it would issue up to $5 billion in Bonar
2016 bonds. It is unclear whether the government
plans to sell more bonds later.
The economy ministry said importers could buy the bonds,
which have a 6 percent coupon, with pesos and sell them to
receive dollars they need to pay off their debt.
Importers' outstanding debt grew after former President
Cristina Fernandez' restricted their access to dollars in 2011
as part of a bid to prop up the country's dwindling reserves.
Macri's government has lifted restrictions on dollar
purchases and said it would issue bonds to finance debt
importers owed for past shipments.
(Reporting By Jorge Otaola; Editing by Diane Craft)