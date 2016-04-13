UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BUENOS AIRES, April 13 Argentina will start book building for its new bond issuance next Monday and will finalize the bond issuance on Tuesday, a Finance Ministry spokeswoman said.
A U.S. court ruling earlier on Wednesday cleared the way for Argentina's first new bond issuance on global capital markets in 15 years. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February