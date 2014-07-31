UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BUENOS AIRES, July 31 Argentine economy minister Axel Kicillof said on Thursday that the country was not in default and threatened court action if any bondholders demanded their money back.
Latin America's No.3 economy failed to clinch a deal in last-minute talks with holdout creditors, leaving it unable to comply with debt payments that fell due on July 30.
But most market participants expect the government or third parties to reach a deal with the holdout creditors eventually. The government would not oppose an agreement between private parties, Kicillof said.
A determination that a credit event had occurred would trigger a series of insurance payments to creditors and would give most of Argentina's current bondholders the right to demand their money back. (Reporting by Buenos Aires bureau; Editing by James Dalgleish)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts