NEW YORK, July 29 Argentina's economy minister, Axel Kicillof, was in New York late on Tuesday to join last-minute negotiations aimed at staving off a second default as time ran out for the South American country to cut a deal with holdout bond investors.

A Reuters witness saw Kicillof enter the New York office of Daniel Pollack, the lawyer appointed by a U.S. court to mediate between the two sides. (Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Richard Lough and Leslie Adler)