NEW YORK, July 30 Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof arrived on Wednesday at the office of a New York-based mediator in a last-minute bid to thrash out a deal with holdout investors whose legal action risks toppling the country into default.

A Reuters witness said Kicillof made no comment as he entered the building. Argentina has until the end of the day to clinch a deal or it will default on its debt for the second time in 12 years. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sarah Marsh and Meredith Mazzilli)