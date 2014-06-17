FOREX-Dollar on defensive for packed week of Fed speakers
* Polls favour Macron win ahead of French presidential debate
BUENOS AIRES, June 17 Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Tuesday the government is starting to take steps to restructure debt held by exchange bondholders to place it under Argentine law so it can continue to service it despite adverse U.S. court rulings.
Kicillof said if a U.S. ruling, which ordered it to pay holdout hedge funds $1.33 billion were applied as is, the South American country would be pushed into a new default, because it would open the door to claims from other holdout bondholders worth $15 billion. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh)
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.