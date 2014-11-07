NEW YORK Nov 7 Argentina, already in default on large amounts of debt, could see its financial troubles worsen as 52 creditors holding more than $4.4 billion in defaulted debt prepare to demand immediate payment, new court filings in New York show.

The creditors are seeking the same injunctive relief that U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa granted to U.S. hedge funds that spurned Argentina's debt restructurings in 2005 and 2010 and then sued for full repayment of $1.33 billion plus interest.

In a letter to Griesa filed late Thursday, Carmine Boccuzzi, a lawyer for Argentina, argued many of the plaintiffs are barred from seeking such relief because they already have court judgments ordering Argentina to pay them money.

Under federal law, creditors that have already secured judgments cannot also ask for an injunction in order to enforce them, Boccuzzi said.

The letter came in response to earlier correspondence from Robert Cohen, a lawyer for one of the holdout hedge funds, NML Capital, that said 52 plaintiffs would be seeking an injunction, according to Boccuzzi.

Aside from the hedge funds, the other holdout creditors are a mix of individual and institutional investors from around the world.

Cohen's letter has not been publicly filed. An NML spokesman did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Argentina defaulted in July after refusing to honor Griesa's orders that it must pay the holdout hedge funds, led by NML Capital and Aurelius Capital Management, at the same time it pays bondholders who participated in the debt exchanges following the country's earlier 2002 default.

The most recent default came after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Argentina's appeal of Griesa's ruling and settlement talks went nowhere. The judge subsequently blocked Bank of New York Mellon Corp from processing a $539 million payment.

Earlier this week, Griesa granted his court-appointed mediator, Daniel Pollack, the authority to include other holdouts in negotiations in an effort to find a global settlement that goes beyond the hedge funds' dispute.

Roughly 60 cases are before Griesa involving $10 billion in claims from holdout investors, Reuters previously reported. A footnote in Boccuzzi's letter said holdouts have filed 25 lawsuits just since mid-June totalling $4.7 billion in claims.

Argentina has said it cannot afford to pay all of the claims, a point Boccuzzi emphasized again in his letter on Friday in reference to the claims Cohen cited.

"Even that amount understates the full extent of the republic's exposure...as additional billions of dollars of defaulted republic debt remains outstanding on top of those claims," Boccuzzi wrote.

Griesa held Argentina in contempt in September for defying his orders, though he has not yet decided what sanctions to impose. The country has appealed that ruling.

Argentina has argued it cannot negotiate a settlement on better terms than what was given to the exchange bondholders because of the restructuring agreement's "Rights Upon Future Offers."

Argentine Economy Minister Axel Kicillof told Mexico's La Journada newspaper on Monday that the chances of a deal will improve when the RUFO clause expires at year's end. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Andrew Hay)