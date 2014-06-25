June 25 Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed
special master in Argentina's bond dispute with creditors, met
with lawyers for both sides Tuesday, without reaching any kind
of resolution, he said in a statement.
Pollack said all sides have agreed for the discussions to
remain confidential "in order to facilitate the possibility of a
future resolution," he said in the statement on Wednesday. He
said he also spoke with both sides in phone calls in the last 48
hours.
Argentina, which defaulted on $100 billion in debt in
2001-2002, has been embroiled in a legal dispute with a small
number of investors who rejected the terms of the country's debt
restructuring.
