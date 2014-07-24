NEW YORK, July 24 Daniel Pollack, the
court-appointed mediator in the debt dispute between Argentina
and holdout creditors, said on Thursday he met separately with
both sides but the issues separating the parties remain
unresolved and time is running short to find a solution.
"After speaking with both sides, separately, I proposed and
urged direct, face-to-face talks between the parties. The
representatives of the Bondholders were agreeable to direct
talks; the representatives of the Republic declined to engage in
direct talks," Pollack said in a statement.
"The issues separating the parties remain unresolved at this
time. The time for the Republic to avoid Default (July 30) is
short," he said.
In his statement, Pollack said he expects further meetings
over the next several days. Argentina faces a July 30 deadline
to either reach an agreement with holdout creditors that allows
bondholders who did participate in two prior restructurings to
receive their money, now blocked by court-order, or for
Argentina to default.
Pollack did not indicate when the next meeting would take
place.
(Additional reporting by Nate Raymond)