NEW YORK Feb 12 Argentina's ongoing sovereign debt settlement talks will continue despite no resolution between the government and four remaining major holdout creditors, court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack said in a statement on Friday.

"Claims by four other large 'holdouts' were not resolved this week, but intensive discussions between and among high-ranking Argentine Government officials, principals of those four firms and me have continued through the week," Pollack said.

"These discussions have gone late into the night and will continue," he said, noting that two large creditors have settled their claims in principle for an aggregated amount, between them, of "well over $1 billion." (Reporting by Daniel Bases and Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)