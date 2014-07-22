BUENOS AIRES, July 22 Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez was meeting her economy minister on Tuesday to decide whether to send a team to debt negotiations in New York on Wednesday, a government source said.

"At the moment, the economic team is meeting with the president ... to evaluate all options," the source said on condition of anonymity.

A U.S. judge earlier ordered Argentina and investors who did not participate in the country's past debt restructurings to meet "continuously" with a court-appointed mediator until a settlement is reached, warning of the threat of a new default.

