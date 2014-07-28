BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Jill Smith as interim CEO
BUENOS AIRES, July 28 Argentine Economy Minister Axel Kicillof is on his way by plane to Venezuela to attend a summit of the South American bloc Mercosur in Caracas on Tuesday, government sources told Reuters on Monday.
An Argentine delegation will meet on Tuesday with the U.S. mediator in its battle with "holdout" debt investors suing the country for last-minute talks aimed at averting Argentina's second default in 12 years. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Says agreed a new GBP 280 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.