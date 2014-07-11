BUENOS AIRES, July 11 Argentina is willing to
continue talks over its debt in order to reach a just solution
for all creditors, the economy ministry said on Friday after a
meeting between Argentine officials and a U.S. court-appointed
mediator in its long battle with holdouts.
But a stay on a U.S. court ruling to pay the holdouts back
in full that risks pushing Argentina into default is
"essential," especially given the size of the claims in
question, the ministry said in a statement.
"It took more than two years to reach a deal with the
company Repsol, of which we spent the last four months in
intense negotiations, and considerably smaller sums were
involved in that case," the ministry said.
