BUENOS AIRES, July 6 Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof will head its mission to meet with a court-appointed mediator on Monday in the country's dispute with holdout investors in its bonds, the economy ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Argentina needs to reach a deal with the holdouts who rejected its previous debt restructurings in 2005 and 2010 in order to avoid a fresh default. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Eric Walsh)