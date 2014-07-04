WASHINGTON, July 3 Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Thursday Argentine officials would meet with the court-appointed mediator in the country's debt fight on July 7 but not with holdout investors.

Foreign Minister Hector Timerman, speaking at the same meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS), had said earlier on Thursday that the delegation of Argentine officials would meet with representatives of the holdouts.

But Kicillof said there was no set date for meeting holdouts. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)