GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil down again, dollar steady as pivotal week for markets gets underway
* Fed, G20, Dutch elections and potential Article 50 trigger ahead
WASHINGTON, July 3 Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Thursday Argentine officials would meet with the court-appointed mediator in the country's debt fight on July 7 but not with holdout investors.
Foreign Minister Hector Timerman, speaking at the same meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS), had said earlier on Thursday that the delegation of Argentine officials would meet with representatives of the holdouts.
But Kicillof said there was no set date for meeting holdouts. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
EDINBURGH, March 13 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday demanded a new independence referendum to be held in late 2018 or early 2019, once the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union have become clearer.
FRANKFURT, March 13 Tearing up global banking rules could lead to a new crisis, putting at risk the taxpayer, who was forced to bail out lenders in the last financial crisis, European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Monday.