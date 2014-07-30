BUENOS AIRES, July 30 Argentina's dollar-denominated Discount bond leapt 15 percent in early trading on the over-the-counter market on Wednesday on raised hopes Latin America's No. 3 economy would avert a default in last-gasp negotiations in New York, traders said. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Dalgleish)