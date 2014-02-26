Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
PARIS Feb 26 The Paris Club of creditor nations has received clarification from Argentina on its recent debt repayment proposal, but is not yet in a position to respond, its secretary general said on Wednesday.
Eager to settle disputes with its creditors, Argentina outlined its conditions for repaying the roughly $9.5 billion in debt it owes Paris Club members last month.
"We have just received clarification from Argentina, we are not in position now to provide feedback to Argentina," secretary general Clotilde L'Angevin told Reuters after a regular meeting of the club's members. She declined to provide further details.
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.