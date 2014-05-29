PARIS May 29 Argentina reached an agreement
early Thursday with the Paris Club over repaying overdue debts,
in a landmark deal that could open up much-needed international
financing for the country, the group of creditor nations said.
The agreement will allow Argentina to clear $9.7 billion of
debt in arrears over a five-year period with a first instalment
of at least $1.15 billion due by May 2015, the group said in
statement after negotiations that dragged into the early hours
of Thursday.
The dispute is the legacy of Argentina's 2001/2002 default.
