* Will allow country to clear arrears of $9.7 billion over 5
years
* Deal clears the way for resumption of international
financing
* Paris Club dispute is legacy of country's 2001/02 default
* Argentina says may also consider deal with holdout
bondholders
(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Leigh Thomas and Sarah Marsh
PARIS/BUENOS AIRES, May 29 Argentina reached an
agreement on Thursday with the Paris Club of creditor nations on
repaying overdue debts in a landmark deal that should help the
country put its record default behind it and open up much-needed
sources of international financing.
The Club said the deal, reached in the early hours of the
day in Paris, would allow Argentina to clear around $9.7 billion
of arrears over the next five years. Deemed positive for
Argentina by analysts, it lifted Argentine stocks and bonds.
Faced with an ailing economy and dwindling foreign reserves,
Argentina has been on a push since late 2013 to resolve disputes
with creditor nations and foreign firms in order access fresh
funds and attract investments to its massive shale resources.
The country has been virtually shut out of capital markets
since its 2001/02 default on roughly $100 billion.
"Argentina is continuing its path of regularizing and paying
off the debt that 40 years of neoliberalism left us," Argentine
Economy Minister Axel Kicillof told an Argentine radio station
from Paris.
The deal is a key step toward lowering borrowing costs for
Argentina that have been too high, in double digit figures, for
it to consider issuing new foreign debt since its default.
But Argentina's sovereign bond yield spreads over U.S.
Treasuries tightened only 7 basis points to 843 points on the
EMBI Global index, reacting cautiously as the main challenge for
the country to regain full access to market remains intact.
Argentina is still at loggerheads with "holdout" bondholders
who have declined to participate in its debt restructurings.
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to consider in coming
weeks whether to take on the case. If it does not, Argentina has
said it may be forced into a technical default.
But the Argentine Cabinet Chief said on Thursday that the
country may, contrary to its prior refusal, consider reaching a
deal with the holdouts outside the courts, news that further
rallied bond prices.
A TRIUMPH FOR ARGENTINA?
Argentina was eager to secure a deal that does not put too
much strain on its balance of payments. Its central bank
reserves stand at just $28.5 billion and the economy is expected
to fall into recession this year.
Offering Argentina some breathing room, the Paris Club
agreement calls for a repayment in installments, with the first
one of $650 million due this July, Argentina's government said.
The second tranche, of $500 million, should be made in May 2015.
Argentina also wrung a major concession from the Club by
avoiding any International Monetary Fund involvement in the
deal, which the creditor group usually requires.
President Cristina Fernandez' government, which has publicly
lambasted the IMF, would have lost credibility if it had
accepted an IMF program or audit.
"It seems a good deal for Argentina, both in terms of the
seemingly generous repayment profile and the fact that they seem
to have reached an agreement much sooner than I expected," said
Stuart Culverhouse, head of research at Exotix, a frontier
markets broker in London.
"The hit to reserves appears light in the near term, which
will reassure exchange bondholders."
The Paris Club said the deal cleared the way for export
credit agencies of its members to resume doing business with
Argentina. Foreign investment is key for it to develop its vast
Vaca Muerta shale field.
(Additional reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz in Buenos Aires
and Sujata Rao-Coverley in London; Editing by Kieran Murray, W
Simon and Tom Brown)