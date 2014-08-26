BRIEF-AES announces tender offers for up to a total of $300 mln
* AES announces tender offers for up to a total of $300 million of its 7.375 percent senior notes due 2021 and 8.000 percent senior notes due 2020
BUENOS AIRES Aug 26 Argentina's peso fell on Tuesday to a new record low of 14.05 per dollar on the black market despite a decision this week by the central bank to hike interest rates to ease pressure on the currency, traders said.
Foreign exchange controls force most Argentines to buy dollars on the black market, wich is widely seen as a truer rate of exchange than the official rate. The official rate edged fractionally lower on Tuesday to 8.405 to the greenback. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Chizu Nomiyama)
* Cemex Sab De Cv- announced today launch of Cemex Ventures, company's open innovation and venture capital unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3485, or 74.16 U.S. cents * Bond prices slightly higher across flatter yield curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, March 14 The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday against its U.S. counterpart as prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell and the greenback climbed broadly ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Oil tumbled to a three-month low a