BUENOS AIRES, March 1 Argentina is willing to pay "holdout" bondholders who rejected two debt restructurings, but only if they accept the same terms as creditors who swapped defaulted bonds, President Cristina Fernandez said on Friday.

"We are willing to pay the vulture funds, but not in better conditions than the 93 percent (of restructured debt) that had faith and took a chance on Argentina," Fernandez told Congress in her state of the union address.