ECB PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE. WATCH LIVE ON REUTERS INSIDER
March 9 WATCH LIVE HERE: http://reut.rs/2m05Hgc (Reporting by Alex Cohen)
BUENOS AIRES, March 1 Argentina is willing to pay "holdout" bondholders who rejected two debt restructurings, but only if they accept the same terms as creditors who swapped defaulted bonds, President Cristina Fernandez said on Friday.
"We are willing to pay the vulture funds, but not in better conditions than the 93 percent (of restructured debt) that had faith and took a chance on Argentina," Fernandez told Congress in her state of the union address.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Lojas Americanas SA raised 2.405 billion reais ($760.8 million) from the sale of new common and preferred shares in a restricted-efforts offer, helping Brazil's largest discount retailer reduce debt and pay for expansion.
OTTAWA, March 9 Canadian new home prices edged up at the start of the year, driven again by higher prices in the hot Toronto market, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.