UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 30 Argentina Economy Minister Axel Kicillof on Wednesday said the country offered a group of holdout creditors the same reduced payment terms it has agreed to pay other holders of its restructured bonds, but the holdouts refused the offer.
The holdouts, a group of hedge funds that bought the bonds at a steep discount following Argentina's default on $100 billion of debt in 2002, also refused to ask a U.S. court to stay an order the blocks Argentina from paying its other creditors, Kicillof said at a press conference at Argentina's consulate in New York.
His comments followed two days of intense talks between Argentina and the hedge funds at the offices of a court-appointed mediator.
Without a stay of U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa's order preventing Argentina from making the July 30 deadline - representing the end of a 30-day grace period - for a coupon payment on exchanged bonds, the country will fall into default for the second time in 12 years. (Reporting by Dan Burns, editing by G Crosse)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts