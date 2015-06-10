By Sarah Marsh
| BUENOS AIRES, June 10
BUENOS AIRES, June 10 A week after its
successful bond sale, Argentina's province of Buenos Aires said
on Wednesday it would swap $375.4 million worth of bonds
maturing in 2015 for notes due in 2021, further allaying looming
refinancing pressure.
Investors have shown strong appetite for Argentine debt in
recent months, despite the country being in technical default on
some bonds. The reason is double-digit yields and the expected
upside from a change of government after October elections.
President Cristina Fernandez is constitutionally barred from
a third consecutive term and all of the main candidates are seen
as more business-friendly and likely to resolve the country's
legal battle with some creditors that pushed it to default last
July.
Buenos Aires province had offered to swap up to $500 million
of the 2015 bonds with a 11.75 percent coupon for 2021 bonds
with a 9.95 percent coupon.
Investors holding some 75 percent of that amount accepted
the offer, it informed the stock exchange on Wednesday.
"Around $375.4 million worth of the existing bonds were
offered and accepted in the swap," the province said. "We expect
the swap to be settled around June 11, 2014, or as fast as
possible from then on."
Buenos Aires said it would issue $399.5 million of the new
bonds, reflecting the premium bondholders are receiving for
participating in the swap.
The province's bond auction of $500 million of the 2021
notes last week was heavily oversubscribed, with bids totaling
more than $2 billion.
That came as a relief given that, as of late last year, the
province faced $2.76 billion of principal and interest payments
in 2015, according to an investor presentation seen by Thomson
Reuters' IFR unit.
Debt servicing costs are set to decline to about $1 billion
in 2016 and to a similar amount in 2017.
Critics say refinancing by Argentine provinces and the
government facing imminent debt payment deadlines and elections
comes at a high cost to future governments given the lofty
yields.
The yields offered by the Buenos Aires province compare
favorably with those on other existing Argentine bonds such as
the city of Buenos Aires' 2021 notes and state energy company
YPF's 2024 bonds. Both been trading with yields around 8
percent.
BNP Paribas and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were
bookrunners on the transaction. Banco de la Provincia de Buenos
Aires was co-manager.
(Additional Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo at IFR and Eliana
Raszewski; Editing by Alan Crosby)