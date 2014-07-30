By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 30 With just hours left for
Argentina to strike a deal with bondholders who refused to sign
up for its debt restructurings, rating agencies are poised to
declare a default.
Argentina's situation is unusual - it can pay its current
bondholders, but a U.S. legal ruling prevents it from doing so
unless it pays off its old lenders first.
It is an unprecedented case that has left ratings agency in
a tricky position. But the simple fact bondholders won't get
their money on time if no solution is found means they will have
no choice but to call a default.
"Our criteria are clear," a spokesman for Standard and
Poor's said. "If the judicial action does interfere with the
payment on the bond, the rating of the bond itself would still
be lowered to D for default and the issuer (Argentina) rating
would go to SD for selective default."
Moody's and Fitch have similar stances.
Financial markets weren't so sure there would be a default
as the deadline neared on Wednesday. The bonds at the centre of
the confusion were rising sharply on bets the two sides could
reach a last-minute deal.
For Argentina's government, a default would be a further
blow to its already damaged reputation. For the holdout
bondholders, it could mean more years of legal wrangling to try
and get their money back.
If default is declared, it will also open up another set of
questions, particularly whether the credit default swaps that
investors buy as an insurance policy against non-payment will
pay out.
It is not always black and white. When Greece restructured
its debt in the euro crisis, the CDS didn't pay out. Ecuador in
2008 is one of the few examples of a sovereign default where
they have.
For CDS, a default is determined not by the rating agencies
but by a committee made up of 15 members drawn from banks and
investment firms and administered by the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association. The committee usually makes a decision
after a request by a holder of CDS contracts; if the parties are
still in talks, some wiggle room may exist.
(For a list of committee members click: here)
