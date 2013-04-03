BUENOS AIRES, April 3 Argentina's government will use $2.34 billion in central bank reserves to pay debt owed to international lending institutions and bilateral creditors, a presidential decree published in the official gazette on Wednesday showed.

Argentina staged the world's biggest sovereign default during a 2001/02 economic crisis and has not returned to global credit markets since, largely because of lawsuits abroad.

Starting in 2010, the government began using the central bank's foreign reserves to repay multilateral lenders and private creditors. It has also relied heavily on funding within the public sector, tapping funds at the ANSES state pensions agency and state-run Banco Nacion, among others.

Wednesday's decree orders the central bank to transfer the money to the Treasury. The bank will receive different Treasury notes in return.

The decree stipulates the proceeds will go toward "the payment of debt servicing with international financial organizations and official bilateral foreign debt corresponding to the present fiscal year, as well as adjustments from 2012."

The fiscal year in Argentina corresponds to the calendar year. In Argentine financial vocabulary, "international financial organizations" refers to multilateral lenders.

In a central bank charter reform passed last year, the definition of "excess" reserves that can be used to pay debt was put in the hands of the central bank's board of directors and delinked from money supply measurements.

This effectively freed up more central bank reserves to be used for this purpose.

Critics argue this threatens to weaken backing for the peso currency and could further stoke inflation, estimated by private economists at roughly 25 percent a year.