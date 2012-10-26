BUENOS AIRES Oct 26 Argentina on Friday vowed to fight a U.S. appeals court ruling that said it had discriminated against holdout creditors who own the country's defaulted bonds by giving priority to bondholders who accepted harsh debt swap conditions.

Finance Secretary Adrian Cosentino was quoted by state news agency Telam as saying: "Today's ruling is not in any way the end of litigation on 'pari passu.'"

He also said the ruling did not have any immediate impact on debt payments.