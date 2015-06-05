(Adds quote from hedge fund lawyer, background on debt dispute)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, June 5 Argentina must pay $5.4 billion
to more than 500 "me-too" holders of defaulted debt before it
can pay the majority of its creditors, a U.S. judge ruled on
Friday, adding to the mounting pressure facing the South
American country.
The decision from U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New
York is the latest development in long-running litigation by
creditors seeking full repayment on Argentina's bonds following
its $100 billion default in 2002.
Griesa previously ordered the country not to pay other
creditors until it pays $1.33 billion plus interest to a group
of holdout hedge funds who refused to exchange their debt.
Argentina again fell into default in July 2014 after
refusing to honor those orders, and officials have criticized
Griesa as biased.
In Friday's ruling, Griesa said the "me-too" creditors held
bonds similar to those held by the hedge funds and thus should
be treated the same way. The bonds, he said, contain a clause
that requires payment at the same time as creditors who agreed
to exchange their debt in 2005 and 2010 restructurings.
Griesa said Argentina has violated that clause by refusing
to pay the holdouts while attempting to pay the exchange
bondholders, who hold about 92 percent of the defaulted debt
worth around $28 billion in outstanding principal.
"By making payments on this superior class of debt, the
Republic has violated its promise to rank plaintiffs' bonds
equally with its later-issued external indebtedness," Griesa
wrote.
A spokeswoman for Argentina's government was not immediately
available. Representatives of the lead hedge funds, Elliott
Management's affiliate NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital
Management, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Earlier on Friday, Matthew McGill, a lawyer for NML, said he
expected a ruling promptly.
"And that would kick off part 2 ... should all the other
plaintiffs get the same injunction as us," he told reporters in
London.
Griesa's ruling applied both to creditors who already hold
money judgments in New York against Argentina and those who do
not.
The decision came only a week after both sides argued the
issue before Griesa. Argentina's lawyers warned that the amount
of money in claims could increase if he ruled in favor of the
holdouts, noting the $10 billion in judgments against the
country in New York federal court alone.
Argentina President Cristina Fernandez has called the
holdouts' request for 100 cents on the dollar extortion, and the
hedge funds are widely denigrated as "vultures" in Argentina.
Griesa has urged the parties to pursue a settlement and last
year appointed a mediator, Daniel Pollack. Argentina, however,
has questioned Pollack's impartiality and said it will not
negotiate.
Investors have lost hope of a deal before the Oct. 25
elections, when a successor will be elected to replace
Fernandez. She is barred from running for a third term.
