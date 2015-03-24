NEW YORK, March 24 (IFR) - Citigroup may have narrowly
avoided losing its operating license in Argentina, but
bondholders are still between a rock and a hard place after the
latest court ruling on Argentina's debt.
The US bank won a victory of sorts last week in New York,
where a US judge is overseeing the decade-long legal battle
between the sovereign and a group of holdout creditors.
The judge gave Citi the green light to facilitate two debt
payments even as the US bank works to pull out of its role as
local custodian of the Argentine-law bonds in question.
Judge Thomas Griesa had previously blocked any such payments
unless Argentina also paid holdout creditors who refused to
accept previous debt restructurings on the bonds they own.
Citi's choice had been: make the payments and fall afoul of
US justice, or block the payments and risk losing the right to
operate in Argentina.
While Griesa's ruling gets the bank off the hook for now,
other entities - not to mention the investors themselves -
remain stuck in a story that never seems even close to ending.
"Unlike prior similar orders, this order expressly excludes
other institutions in the chain of payment," said one lawyer
briefed on the matter.
"It seems that its purpose is more to get Citibank out of
the middle than to facilitate payment to bondholders."
MIDDLE OF NOWHERE
Intermediaries such as Euroclear and Clearstream, which
would process any payments to international debt-holders, are
still in theory bound by Griesa's initial ruling.
So even if Citi were to process the payments - coupons come
due on March 31 and June 30 - the intermediaries would run the
risk of violating a US court order.
If the local holders of the bonds are paid and the
international creditors are not, then the local-law bonds could
also go into default.
"Local holders will probably get paid," a lawyer familiar
with the situation told IFR.
"As for the off-shore holders, the question becomes what
will Euroclear and Clearstream do? This could really put
pressure on them."
Euroclear and Citigroup declined to comment, while an
attorney for Clearstream did not reply to requests for comment.
Argentina descended into its second default in a little over
a decade last year, when Griesa blocked coupon payments on
nearly US$30bn of restructured bonds.
Holdouts led by Elliott Management's NML Capital unit have
won a series of legal rulings against Argentina and claim they
are owed US$1.33bn plus interest from the 2001 default.
While yet another default would likely have little impact in
the secondary markets, it would make it still more difficult to
work out the true values of the bonds that have already been
defaulted on.
"The Argentine-law exchange bonds are important," said
Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America strategy at Jefferies.
"They are performing bonds and offer a better barometer of
risk than New York and English law bonds, which trade with
accrued and past due interest," she said.
"If these local-law bonds also enter default it will become
more complicated to analyze valuations in Argentina."
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby and Marc
Carnegie)