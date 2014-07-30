BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
July 30 Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut its credit rating on Argentina's foreign-currency sovereign debt to "selective default" even as talks between officials from Latin America's No. 3 economy and a group of holdout creditors continued in New York.
S&P said that in its opinion, Argentina has now failed to make a $539 million payment due on its discount bonds due in 2033.
The payment, originally due on June 30, was subject to a 30-day grace period, which expires at the end of Wednesday.
The country has until midnight Wednesday (0400 GMT on Thursday) to break the deadlock between itself and holdout hedge funds who were awarded $1.33 billion by a U.S. judge. Argentina has exhausted all legal options to avoid payment.
The default rating will remain until Argentina makes a payment on the discount bonds, S&P said. S&P had previously assigned Argentina a long-term rating of "triple-C minus." (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.