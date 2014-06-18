NEW YORK, June 18 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday lifted a hold on a judge's order requiring Argentina to pay $1.33 billion to bondholders who did not participate in two debt restructurings.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York lifted the stay of enforcement of injunctions issued by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa, who was scheduled to hold a hearing on the case later in the day.

The 2nd Circuit had last year upheld Griesa's 2012 decision but put the effects of the order on hold pending a timely appeal to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court declined Monday to review the case. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)