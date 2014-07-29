BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
BUENOS AIRES, July 29 Argentina's MerVal stock index reversed losses and rose 5.1 pct on Tuesday on increased optimism about last-minute debt talks in New York aimed at avoiding an Argentine default, traders said.
Argentine negotiators were expected to hold further talks with a mediator on Tuesday. Meanwhile, holders of Argentina's euro-denominated exchange bonds urged a U.S. judge to issue a last-minute stay on his debt ruling that risks toppling the country into default on Thursday. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Diane Craft)
* T2 biosystems inc - files for resale of up to 6.06 million shares of co's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, by selling stockholder Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2mmhevq) Further company coverage:
* Blueprint Medicines announces enrollment of first patient in Phase 1 clinical trial for BLU-667 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: