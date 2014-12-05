NEW YORK, Dec 5 (IFR) - News that Argentina is to carry out a liability management exercise to repurchase Boden bonds drew a mixed response this week as market participants questioned the economics of the trade.

The country is looking to reduce roll-over risk ahead of presidential elections next year and possibly to strengthen its hand in any negotiations with holdout investors, say analysts.

The fact that Argentina is addressing a looming US$6bn-plus payment on its Boden 2015s cheered those concerned about the sovereign's longer-term ability to service debt.

The trade, which will take place between December 10 and 12, is also well timed given recent government windfalls from the sale of 3G and 4G airwave spectrums, a currency swap with China, a boost from export earnings and the sale of US dollar-linked bonds in the local market.

"These guys feel more comfortable because the reserve levels have stabilised," said a US-based investor holding Argentina debt.

Michael Roche, emerging markets fixed-income analyst at the Seaport Group, had a similar take. "The reserves are in place, so it makes sense to conduct some type of liability management," he said. "If they get half retired now, that will lessen the burden of making the redemption in October next year."

Prices on the Boden 2015s jumped about 3/4 of a cent on Thursday morning to 98.50 after Economy Minister Axel Kiciloff laid out plans to offer holders the opportunity to cash in at 97 cents on the dollar, or swap them into Bonar 8.75% 2024s at a price of 99.70 for each US$100 of the 2015s, plus accrued interest.

"It does show willingness to pay the bond, and that should reduce refinancing risks," said Siobhan Morden, head LatAm strategist at Jefferies. "That is why I think it went higher."

Argentina also intends to tap the Bonar 2024s for up to US$3bn at US$96.20, essentially flat to where those securities were trading early on Thursday.

These announcements, along with the sovereign's commitment to pay interest and principal to holders of the 2015s wishing to cash in at US$107 at the maturity date of October 3, were largely the catalyst for the instruments' rally.

"The government is being proactive in light of the fact that they have significant maturities next year," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO at broker Torino Capital.

Yet while the announcement increased comfort levels, several analysts questioned the economics of a trade that could just as easily be executed in the secondary market and with a better return. Execution may also prove troublesome without the support of any lead banks.

"With the 2015s trading at 98.50 this morning, it makes little sense to cash in at 97. Nor does swapping the bond into longer-dated 2024s, even with accrued interest - at least at the price provided by the government," said Piedrahita. "You are better off selling to the market."

Others argued, however, that the exercise may appeal to investors with large positions either wanting to reduce Argentina exposure or double up on the assumption that the credit story will improve after the election.

"The plan fits both profiles. By going into the swap you are getting more Argentine risk by increasing your duration," said Alejo Czerwonko, emerging markets economist at the chief investment office at UBS Wealth Management.

"And there may be large investors unable to get out of that position without a firm cash offer - at least without moving the market."

REDUCE EXPOSURE?

International accounts will have to decide if they wish to reduce Argentina exposure in an election year - and while it is unclear if the government will engage with holdout investors.

"They may be able to find some compliant holders who will use this opportunity to have a dollar in their hands now as opposed to an uncertain dollar later," said Roche.

With the expiration this month of the so-called RUFO clause that prohibits Argentina from paying holdout investors better terms than it pays holders of restructured debt, it has been hoped that the government will be more willing to settle with litigant parties, which are led by NML Capital and Aurelius Capital Management.

But such an outcome is uncertain. Jefferies' Morden said the liability management transaction shows there was no urgency to cure the default with holdouts and gain access to the international capital markets. "Debt liability substitutes the need for outright financing," she said.

Yet the government may just be working to negotiate from a position of strength. "They don't want to negotiate with a gun to their heads, so it makes sense to do something like this," said a New York-based hedge fund manager. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Matthew Davies)