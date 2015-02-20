BRIEF-Ocean Rig announces over 75 pct support for restructuring agreement
* Ocean Rig announces over 75% support for restructuring agreement from holders of the company's consolidated indebtedness
BUENOS AIRES Feb 19 Argentina told the mediator in the country's legal battle with "holdout" hedge funds that it was considering an offer from the funds to restart negotiations, the economy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
* Starwood Capital Group acquires Holiday Inn Manchester City Centre
SANTIAGO, April 5 Chile's economic activity in February slid 1.3 percent from a year ago, the central bank said Wednesday, its worst performance since the 2009 financial crisis, largely due to a strike at a major copper mine.