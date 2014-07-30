UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BUENOS AIRES, July 30 Argentina will hold further debt talks with "holdout" investors in New York on Wednesday, a government source said, as talks to avoid a second default in little over a decade went down to the wire.
It was not clear at what time the meeting would take place, nor whether the Argentine negotiators would meet face-to-face or talk through mediator Daniel Pollack. Pollack said overnight that no meeting was confirmed. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Richard Lough Editing by W Simon)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts