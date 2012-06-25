* Question of immunity for Argentina's central bank
* U.S. government says appeal by two investment funds should
be denied
* Italian holders of Argentine bonds supported the appeal
WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday rejected an appeal by two U.S. investment funds that seek
to seize $105 million of Argentina's central bank deposits in
New York to satisfy their claims from the country's huge debt
default a decade ago.
The justices let stand a ruling by a federal appeals court in
New York that U.S. law shielded the property of a foreign
central bank used for traditional central banking activities,
regardless of whether the bank was independent from its parent
state.
The appeals court ruled the $105 million must be unfrozen
because of limits under a U.S. law, the Foreign Sovereign
Immunities Act of 1976, on the ability of Argentina's creditors
to freeze or seize assets. It ruled the central bank and
Argentina did not waive its immunity.
The disputed deposits held at the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank
in New York had been frozen since 2006. The case was part of the
long-running litigation in New York over Argentina's $100
billion default.
The two funds, EM Ltd, which is controlled by investor
Kenneth Dart, and NML Capital Ltd, which is an affiliate of the
investment firm Elliott Management Corp, appealed to the Supreme
Court.
The funds said the lower court ruling "threatens to disrupt
financial markets" and is "critically important for billions of
dollars in financial transactions that will occur in coming
years."
The appeals court decision could have implications in the
future for central banks in other countries, such as those in
Europe in the event of a debt crisis, default and then similar
litigation in New York.
Italian holders of Argentine bonds supported the appeal by
the investment funds to the Supreme Court.
Argentina and its central bank urged the Supreme Court to
reject the appeal and said there was no compelling reason for
the justices to review the ruling.
U.S. government attorneys last month filed a brief with the
Supreme Court opposing the appeal and saying the appeals court
correctly ruled the central bank's funds were immune from being
frozen and seized. The ruling did not conflict with any decision
by the Supreme Court or any other appeals court, the government
attorneys said.
The case marked the second attempt by the two creditors to
freeze and seize U.S. dollar reserves of Argentina's central
bank in New York after obtaining $2 billion in judgments over
the past eight years.
The appeals court rejected an earlier effort in a ruling
that turned on whether use of the reserves to repay the
International Monetary Fund constituted commercial activity. The
Supreme Court in 2007 refused to hear that case.
The Supreme Court denied the latest appeal without comment.
The Supreme Court case is EM Ltd v. Argentina, No. 11-604.
